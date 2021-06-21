New York Giants Announce They’ve Hired Eli Manning

The New York Giants officially hired franchise legend Eli Manning to a role with the organization on the same day they announced when they’ll be retiring the two-time Super Bowl champion’s jersey.

It has been rumored for a while that Manning, who retired from Big Blue after the 2019 season, was going to be taking a job with the team. Now, we know what it is.

Manning has rejoined the franchise in a business operations and fan engagement position, the Giants announced this afternoon. He’ll work with business development, marketing, community and corporate relations and will also team up with the Giants to create original content, including a lifestyle series debuting this fall.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” Giants president and CEO John Mara said. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

In addition to hiring him, the Giants also revealed that they will be retiring Manning’s No. 10 and inducting him into the franchise’s Ring of Honor at halftime of the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 26.

Manning retired as the leader in virtually every major passing category for the Giants, reaching four Pro Bowls and winning two titles during his 16-year career.