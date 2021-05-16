New York Giants Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants reportedly added another running back to the roster on Saturday. Corey Clement is the newest member of the Giants’ organization, per his recent Instagram post.

New York fans know Clement well. He spent the last four years playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. He never made a start in Philly, but did appear in 46 games during those four seasons, totaling 655 yards and seven scores on the ground and an additional 340 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Clement became a free agent this off-season. He spent the last two days trying out for the Giants, and clearly impressed while doing so. The veteran back will be spending the 2021 season in the Big Apple, per his Instagram.

Adding running backs was a priority for the New York Giants this off-season. It appears they’ve gotten the job done.

The Giants ended the 2020 season with Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris and Dion Lewis in the running backs department. All three have since become free agents.

New York, in the meantime, has added Devontae Booker, Gary Brightwell and now Corey Clement. All three will back up Saquon Barkley, who’s returning from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Barkley will rejoin Daniel Jones in the backfield later this year. The 2021 season could possibly serve as a tryout year for Jones, who needs to impress to keep his starting gig. Simply put, it’s going to be a pivotal year for the Giants.