New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals Agree To Trade

A New York Giants helmet sitting on the field.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 03: The helmet of running back Ahmad Bradshaw #44 of the New York Giants sits on the grass before the start of the Giants and Washington Redskins game at FedExField on December 3, 2012 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals announced the team traded for player they drafted just over five years ago.

The Cardinals traded with the New York Giants for linebacker Markus Golden. Arizona drafted Golden in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Missouri.

Golden signed a one-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2020 NFL season. However, after New York’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night dropped the team to 1-6, the Giants made the decision to move on.

“The Cardinals are helping with their pass rush and they are doing it with a familiar face,” the team said in a statement. “The team agreed to trade for Giants veteran linebacker Markus Golden Friday, sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to New York.”

In 2016, Golden had a team-best 12.5 sacks when he teamed up with star pass rusher Chandler Jones in Arizona. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a season-ending biceps injury that left a void.

Now Golden will help fill that void left by his former teammate’s injury.

He spent four seasons with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants and racked up 10 sacks – the most from a Giants linebacker in 30 years.

After not being able to find the free agent deal he was looking for, Golden decided to return to the Giants.

Now he’ll had back to where he was drafted.


