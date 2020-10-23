On Friday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals announced the team traded for player they drafted just over five years ago.

The Cardinals traded with the New York Giants for linebacker Markus Golden. Arizona drafted Golden in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Missouri.

Golden signed a one-year deal with the Giants ahead of the 2020 NFL season. However, after New York’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night dropped the team to 1-6, the Giants made the decision to move on.

“The Cardinals are helping with their pass rush and they are doing it with a familiar face,” the team said in a statement. “The team agreed to trade for Giants veteran linebacker Markus Golden Friday, sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to New York.”

We have agreed to a trade pending a physical for LB Markus Golden from the Giants for a 2021 6th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/CuYcU0PSv0 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 23, 2020

In 2016, Golden had a team-best 12.5 sacks when he teamed up with star pass rusher Chandler Jones in Arizona. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a season-ending biceps injury that left a void.

Now Golden will help fill that void left by his former teammate’s injury.

He spent four seasons with the Cardinals from 2015-18. He then signed a one-year deal with the Giants and racked up 10 sacks – the most from a Giants linebacker in 30 years.

After not being able to find the free agent deal he was looking for, Golden decided to return to the Giants.

Now he’ll had back to where he was drafted.