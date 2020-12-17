New York Giants Announce Update On Star CB James Bradberry

The New York Giants will not have top cornerback James Bradberry available for Sunday night’s key game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he has been categorized as a “high-risk close contact” of someone who tested positive for the virus. The Giants say this individual is not a member of the organization and Bradberry’s status has nothing to do with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett testing positive.

If Bradberry does not show symptoms and continues to test negative, he’ll be eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. However, that’s one day too late to help the Giants.

New York (5-8) will host the 9-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Giants are currently one game back of the first-place Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Giants cornerback James Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Bradberry was placed on the list because he was deemed to be a high risk close contact of an individual who has tested positive. — New York Giants (@Giants) December 17, 2020

Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that a chiropractor who works with James Bradberry away from the facility tested positive for COVID, hence the 27-year-old been deemed a close contact.

Source says a chiropractor who does work on James Bradberry away from the facility tested positive for COVID-19, which triggered Bradberry’s classification as a high-rusk close contact. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 17, 2020

Without question, this is a huge blow for the Giants. Bradberry, who the team signed as a free agent in the offseason, has been playing at a Pro Bowl-level this year.

The fifth-year pro has 47 tackles, a league-high 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games.