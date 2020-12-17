The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New York Giants Announce Update On Star CB James Bradberry

Giants player James Bradberry grabs the ball away from an Eagles player.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA- OCTOBER 22: James Bradberry #24 of the New York Giants intercepts a pass intended for John Hightower #82 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the end zone during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The New York Giants will not have top cornerback James Bradberry available for Sunday night’s key game against the Cleveland Browns.

Bradberry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he has been categorized as a “high-risk close contact” of someone who tested positive for the virus. The Giants say this individual is not a member of the organization and Bradberry’s status has nothing to do with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett testing positive.

If Bradberry does not show symptoms and continues to test negative, he’ll be eligible to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. However, that’s one day too late to help the Giants.

New York (5-8) will host the 9-4 Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football. The Giants are currently one game back of the first-place Washington Football Team in the NFC East.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that a chiropractor who works with James Bradberry away from the facility tested positive for COVID, hence the 27-year-old been deemed a close contact.

Without question, this is a huge blow for the Giants. Bradberry, who the team signed as a free agent in the offseason, has been playing at a Pro Bowl-level this year.

The fifth-year pro has 47 tackles, a league-high 17 passes defensed, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 13 games.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.