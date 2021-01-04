New York Giants Cornerback Has Brutally Honest Admission

The New York Giants are upset with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday morning. Well, most of the Giants are upset.

New York needed Philadelphia to upset the Washington Football Team on Sunday night to win the NFC East division. The Eagles didn’t seem to care, though, as head coach Doug Pederson made several questionable decisions, including benching Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld.

While most of the Giants are upset, cornerback Logan Ryan had a more reasonable approach.

The cornerback admitted that it’s tough to be upset when you’re 6-10 on the season.

“Wish I could give you the explosive stuff you wanted,” Ryan told NBC Sports’ Peter King. “There will be a lot of opinions about whether they were trying to win. You want to play the game to win, but I don’t play for the Eagles, I don’t coach for the Eagles. It’s their team. Winning six games doesn’t give us much right to get pissed off about this. We didn’t play consistent enough all year to earn it.”

That’s a pretty reasonable take.

Sure, it’s OK for the Giants to be upset with the Eagles for their effort on Sunday night, but it’s tough to complain when you’re 6-10.

Washington will now take on Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs.