On Tuesday, the New York Giants made an interesting move to their roster. The front office decided to part ways with a former first-round pick in order to make room for Nakia Griffin-Stewart, a tight end from Rutgers.

New York has released wide receiver Corey Coleman, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Coleman joined the Giants’ practice squad back in 2018. It wasn’t until the middle of the season when he finally had the chance to get on the field, as he finished the year with five receptions for 71 yards.

The G-Men thought Coleman could take that next step in his development during the 2019 season, but the Baylor product suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp. That injury didn’t end his tenure with the team though since he re-signed with the Giants back in March.

Due to the abundance of wideouts on the roster, New York released Coleman in September and then added him back to its practice squad in October. Unfortunately his time on the practice squad didn’t last very long.

Giants Roster Moves: Practice Squad Signing

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart Terminated from Practice Squad

Coleman was a special talent at Baylor, but his NFL career has been a disappointment thus far. He’s still only 26 years old though, so perhaps he’ll resurrect his career elsewhere.

As for the Giants, they probably won’t lose much sleep over this decision as long as Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard remain healthy.