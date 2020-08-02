New York Giants WR Informs Team He’s Skipping Season

NFL players likely have just a few more days to opt out of the upcoming 2020 season. The New York Giants just lost their second player, with wide receiver Da’Mari Scott choosing to skip the upcoming year.

Scott was set to enter his second season with the Giants. Last year, the former undrafted free agent out of Fresno State appeared in five games. He caught two passes for 11 yards, ran the ball once for five yards, and handled some kick and punt return duties.

Da’Mari Scott would have likely competed for the final wide receiver spot on the active roster this year. Instead, he’ll join offensive tackle Nate Solder on the opt-out list. The New York Giants offensive tackle is one of the more prominent NFL players to make that call so far.

Solder cited his 2014 battle with cancer, and his son’s ongoing cancer fight in making the decision. He and his wife also had a newborn son in the spring. It is easy to see why the key Giants starter difficult decision to skip this year.

The New England Patriots have been the team most impacted by opt-outs thus far. Eight Patriots in total have elected to skip the season, including major veterans like Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower.

“I respect and support it 100 percent,” head coach Bill Belichick said on Friday, when asked about his players’ decisions. Hopefully other teams and coaches have a similar takeaway.

You can’t blame anyone for putting their health and the health of their families and loved ones first during the ongoing pandemic.

