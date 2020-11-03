Bruce Arians Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Daniel Jones

The New York Giants gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers everything they could handle last night, and very nearly pulled off a huge upset. Some really questionable decisions by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones ultimately doomed the team.

After a decent first half, which saw the Giants run up a 14-6 lead. In the second half, things came crashing down for Jones. He threw a pair of interceptions, including one on the first drive of the half. The Buccaneers scored 10 points off of those two picks, en route to a 25-23 win.

Jones finished 25-for-41 for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times for a loss of 18 yards. He did lead the Giants down the field for a touchdown on their final drive, but it proved to be too little too late.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians assessed Jones’ play after his team’s win. “You know the young QB, he’s still trying to do too much,” the veteran coach said. “It cost them basically the ball game throwing those two picks. But God bless him, he is hard to handle, and he’s a kid that thinks he can make a play.”

The game kind of sums up the Daniel Jones experience for the New York Giants. He looks the part, and makes some impressive plays, but he’s extremely turnover prone, and often at the worst possible moments.

The Giants may have a big decision to make. At 1-7, they’re in line for a top 2021 NFL Draft pick, in a field that is expected to have at least three elite quarterback prospects. Riding with Jones into a third year, vs. potentially taking a guy like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance will be a very tricky scenario to navigate.

New York is on the road next Sunday, with a game at their NFC East rival Washington Football Team.

