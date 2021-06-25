Joe Judge is heading into his second season as a head coach in the NFL — and from the sound of things, the 39-year-old leader has earned the respect of the New York Giants locker room.

During an appearance with Sirius XM NFL Radio, New York quarterback Daniel Jones gave his impression on Judge after one season together in 2020.

“He’s a great leader,” Jones said. “Every time he’s up in front of the team, everyone’s listening, sitting up straight and locked in to what he’s saying. I think he certainly has the respect of the team… that’s because of how well he knows the game across the board.

“Offense, defense, special teams — he just knows football and guys respect that.”

Judge and Jones had a tough go as a coach-QB duo in 2020. Finishing second place in a historically bad NFC East division, the Giants logged a 6-10 record on the year.

Jones regressed in his second NFL season, logging 2,943 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions compared to his 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions through his rookie year under head coach Pat Shurmur.

The former No. 6 overall pick expanded on Judge’s expectations for him heading into the 2021 season.

“He’s got a standard and he’s got an expectation for every position — every player on the team,” Daniel Jones said. “I think that’s part of the reason why guys respect him. We’re bought in.”

The New York Giants will kick off their season with a home game against the Denver Broncos on Sep. 12.