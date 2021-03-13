Last July, New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder was one of the team’s high profile opt-outs ahead of the 2020 season. He was set to play his third year for the franchise, after a long, successful run with the New England Patriots, but instead decided to sit out for the season due to COVID-19.

It looks like Solder is set to return for the 2021 season, and he will do so for the Giants once again. After sitting out last season, his 2020 $16.5 million cap hit was pushed to the 2021 books. He currently has two more years on his current deal, per Spotrac.

With the drop in the salary cap this year, a number of teams are currently trying to rework deals with their high-paid veterans to clear room to sign other free agents and rookies after the NFL Draft. As of this morning, the Giants were just barely on the right side of the $182.5 million cap, with about $2 million to spare.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the team has “agreed in principle” to a restructured deal. That will bring the veteran tackle back on what most assume to be a more cap-friendly deal for the G-Men in 2021.

The #Giants and OT Nate Solder have agreed in principle to a reworked deal to return to New York, source said, as NYG locks in the experienced tackle. The two sides are working out the final details, but Solder is staying barring any last-minute hiccups. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2021

As SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano has said, the Giants could have saved $10 million by just cutting Nate Solder outright, so it looks like the team might be getting a big discount on the 32-year old here as well. So far, financial details have not be revealed.

Nate Solder was due $10M in salary/bonus for 2021 and had a cap number of $16.5M. The Giants could've cleared $10M by just cutting him (as a post-June 1 cut), so presumably the reworked contract involves a significant pay cut. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) March 13, 2021

Solder, a former first-round pick out of Colorado by the Patriots, won two Super Bowls with that franchise. The New York Giants have fielded pretty shaky offensive lines, with and without Solder, over the last few years, but the team took Andrew Thomas with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Assuming he can keep progressing at left tackle, and Solder puts in solid play on the right side, the Giants may have something to build on.

