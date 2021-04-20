Giants Reportedly Considering Major NFL Draft Trade

The New York Giants appear to be sitting in a pretty good spot in this year’s NFL Draft, picking 11th in the first round. There’s seemingly a number of different directions they could go in.

One of those directions is backwards–well, in the draft order at least. The Giants showed signs of improvement in Joe Judge’s first season as head coach, but are very much still a work in progress. They need to add as many quality pieces as possible.

One way of doing that is by trading down and acquiring more draft capital. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s an option the organization is currently considering.

There’s a chance that a team could be tempted to trade up to No. 11 in order to select a quarterback or one of the top wide receivers, should one fall.

The #Giants are slated to pick No. 11 in the NFL Draft, and trading back is already something they are internally considering, I’m told. That spot will have real value. … How rare would a trade down be? GM Dave Gettleman has never traded down in the 1st round in 8 drafts as a GM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2021

Of course, the final sentence of Rapoport’s tweet is an important one. Dave Gettleman has never traded down, and Jerry Reese, his predecessor with the Giants, didn’t either in his decade of running the team.

In fact, the last time Big Blue moved down in the first round was 2006, when then-GM Ernie Accorsi surrendered the No. 25 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the 32nd-overall selection, plus third-round and fourth-round selections.

The Giants wound up drafting Boston College defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka, while Pittsburgh picked Ohio State wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

The Giants haven't traded down in 15 years. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 20, 2021

Our guess: if a player the Giants just can’t pass up–say, Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater or one of the Alabama wide receivers–falls to them at No. 11, they’ll likely stay put and make the pick.

However, if they don’t love their options when their time on the clock begins, or if they feel they can still get a quality EDGE prospect a few spots later, they might actually shock some people and trade down.