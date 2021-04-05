A Saquon Barkley comeback is in the works. The New York Giants running back posted an encouraging new workout video, just seven months after he went down with an excruciating season-ending knee injury last year.

Barkley quickly became one of the NFL’s most-exciting players when he was drafted by the Giants back in 2018. He ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to 721 yards and four touchdowns through the passing game during his rookie season. The Penn State alum followed his rookie year up with a 1,003-yard, six-touchdown performance in 13 games during the 2019 season.

Unfortunately, Barkley’s third year came to an early halt. The Giants back went down with a gruesome, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The former star should be able to return in time for the upcoming 2021 season, though. He posted an encouraging new workout video on Monday.

Take a look.

We’re certainly hoping Saquon Barkley can return to his electric self. Prior to his injury, he was one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

The Giants, meanwhile, have plenty to look forward to this upcoming season. They were right in the mix to win the NFC East last year, but fell just short.

The real question for New York is at quarterback. Is Daniel Jones a longterm solution at the position? This will be a make-or-break year for the youngster.