Giants WR Golden Tate Reacts To Being Benched

Last week, the New York Giants announced that Golden Tate would not play against the Washington Football Team due to disciplinary reasons. The veteran wideout previously lashed out at his teammates and liked a controversial post on Twitter.

Though he spent last week in Joe Judge’s doghouse, it appears Tate has finally settled his differences with the New York’s coaching staff.

“I was definitely disappointed, but there’s consequences for your actions,” Tate told reporters. “My actions were unacceptable and I apologize to the team, the coaches, the GM, the offense. I’m excited to move forward.”

Tate also commented on whether he wanted to get traded or released by the Giants this season.

“No, I wouldn’t say I was trying to get traded. I love this organization to be honest. I love everything it stands for. And I want to do my part and help us any way I can.”

Giants WR Golden Tate, speaking for the first time since his benching/suspension: "I was definitely disappointed, but there’s consequences for your actions. My actions were unacceptable and I apologize to the team, the coaches, the GM, the offense. I’m excited to move forward." https://t.co/Es6MTzuSjZ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) November 13, 2020

Golden Tate’s actions the past few weeks don’t match his words, but perhaps he’s decided to change his mindset for the second half of the season.

With the NFC East shaping up to be the worst division in football by a wide margin, Tate could play a role in the New York Giants’ pursuit of a playoff spot.

The G-Men will take on the Eagles this Sunday in a game that will have major implications on the division standings.

[Ralph Vacchiano]