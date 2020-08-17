New York Giants Have Released Veteran NFL Kicker

The New York Giants appear to have made a decision at the kicker position.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, New York has released veteran NFL kicker Chandler Catanzaro. The veteran NFL kicker signed with the Giants earlier in the offseason. He previously spent time with the Cardinals, Jets, Bucs and Panthers.

Catanzaro’s release was reportedly a result of the Giants bringing in another veteran NFL kicker.

The Giants are reportedly signing former Pro Bowl Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, who is expected to sign in New York.

“Their kicking job belongs to former Panther Graham Gano, who reunites with former Carolina GM Dave Gettleman,” Schefter reports.

ESPN reported on Sunday that the plan was for Catanzaro to compete with Gano:

The plan appears to be for Gano to compete with veteran Chandler Catanzaro for a job. The Giants signed Catanzaro several weeks back after releasing Aldrick Rosas, following Rosas’ arrest in June stemming from a hit-and-run accident. Gano had made 82% of his career field goal attempts. His best season came in 2017 when he reached the Pro Bowl after nailing 96.7% of his field goals.

However, it appears that the Giants have already seen enough. It looks like the kicking job belongs to Gano.