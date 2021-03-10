New York Giants Have Released Veteran Offensive Lineman

Big cuts and releases are continuing throughout the NFL today following the announcement of the salary cap for 2021. The latest big cut comes from the New York Giants, who have now let go of one of their top linemen.

On Wednesday, the Giants announced that they released starting offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. He was due over $14 million in 2021. With his release, the Giants save around $12 million in cap space.

The Giants acquired Zeitler in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. They promptly slotted him in at right guard and got quality production out of him for two years.

In two seasons with the Giants, Zeitler started 31 games at guard. He was one of only five Giants to have started all 16 games in 2020.

We have released guard Kevin Zeitler 📰: https://t.co/o7XUK8mN12 pic.twitter.com/5NcFbNSO1Q — New York Giants (@Giants) March 10, 2021

Heading into free agency, the Giants will likely need to make even more cuts if they want to be active. Per OverTheCap, cutting Kevin Zeitler puts the Giants just into the black as far as cap space goes.

The Giants went 6-10 in 2020, finishing second in the NFC East. But with double-digit losses in each of their last four seasons, the team needs to make a lot of changes to get above .500 in 2021.

Kevin Zeitler may have been the first, but he probably won’t be the last surprise cut the Giants make this week.

Who will sign Zeitler in free agency in the weeks to come?