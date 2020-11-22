Report: Prominent NFL Offensive Coordinator Might Be Fired

The New York Giants made a notable assistant coach firing this week.

New York head coach Joe Judge fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. The firing was reportedly a tough one, with Colombo reportedly calling Judge a very dirty word.

Judge might not be done making coaching moves.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Giants could part ways with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after the 2020 season.

Garrett came to New York after getting fired by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys parted ways with their longtime head coach, hiring former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy to replace him.

According to La Canfora, there has been friction within the offensive coaching staff this season. That could lead to an eventual firing.

Sources said there has been friction and turmoil within other aspects of that staff as well, with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett under scrutiny and a change at that key staff position a very real possibility in 2021. Judge was one of just five new head coaches hired in 2020, while that number could double next year, flooding the market with coordinators and assistant coaches looking for work. Options will abound and Judge has already displayed that he will not shy away from making a bold — if not shocking — move even if comes at a less than opportune time.

New York is 3-7 on the season.

The Giants are scheduled to take on the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.