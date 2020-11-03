Joe Judge Had 1-Word Response To Idea Of Sitting Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is going to be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback going forward. Head coach Joe Judge won’t even entertain the idea.

In last night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones finished 25-for-41 for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The two picks both came in the second half, and were extremely costly in the Giants’ 25-23 loss.

“I told Daniel on both times the play happened, tonight I just told him to be patient with it, stay committed with it, we’re going to need you down the stretch, we need you to make plays, and obviously on that final drive he made a lot of big plays for us,” Judge said of his quarterback after last night’s loss. “We all have to hold ourselves accountable, the man next to us accountable. But Daniel’s our quarterback, clearly put.”

Today, he doubled down on that. When asked again if there is any thought of replacing Jones in the starting lineup, he had a very clear, concise answer: “No.”

Any thought of sitting Daniel Jones to give him time to think and take a step back. Joe Judge: “No.” He said it completely dead-faced. Didn’t say anything else. Pretty clear that is not the way the Giants are going at any point. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 3, 2020

Jones’ two interceptions were particularly backbreaking. Following the game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians kind of laid the game at his feet.

“You know the young QB, he’s still trying to do too much. It cost them basically the ball game throwing those two picks. But God bless him, he is hard to handle, and he’s a kid that thinks he can make a play.”

Like their AFC East counterpart the New York Jets and young quarterback Sam Darnold, the 1-7 Giants will have a very interesting decision to make about Daniel Jones. The 2021 NFL Draft could be very quarterback-heavy, and the Giants look like a good bet to have one of the top picks.

For now, the second-year quarterback out of Duke appears to be the guy through the end of the season. The New York Giants are on the road next Sunday, facing the Washington Football Team.

[Jordan Raanan]