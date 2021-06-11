Giants 1st Rounder Dealing With Numerous Issues During Team’s Camp

On a mission to add more offensive weapons to the roster this offseason, the New York Giants selected WR Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

While the Giants no doubt hoped to get Toney quickly acclimated with the team, that’s certainly not been the case so far. The start of his NFL career has been anything but smooth, missing time for a slew of puzzling reasons.

To kick off this offseason, Toney reportedly left both of the team’s rookie minicamp practices early. He left the first after blowing out a cleat and the second after suffering a minor injury, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

After this, the rookie wideout missed the next three weeks of voluntary OTAs. He reportedly skipped out on the training sessions because he had yet to sign his rookie contract — something that doesn’t typically keep players from attending offseason workouts. The decision became even more puzzling when it was learned that Toney had already signed a waiver to protect him from the chance of offseason injury.

"Kadarius Toney has had an inauspicious introduction…skipped three weeks of voluntary full-team workouts…My understanding is that Toney’s absence was because he hadn’t signed his contract. That’s bizarre…during minicamp, working exclusively with the second-string offense." https://t.co/xj5PYg1Cez — Sigmund Bloom (@SigmundBloom) June 11, 2021

Toney finally signed his rookie deal on Friday and was present for the start of minicamp on Tuesday. But, he left practice early on the first day after “slipping” multiple times, per Duggan. Just two days later on Thursday, he left practice early yet again due to a family emergency.

Even when Kadarius Toney has been on the field this offseason, he’s been getting reps with the second unit — allowing no time at all to connect with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Luckily for the New York Giants, the team has some other new wide receiver options to fall back on at the start of the season.

According to Duggan, newly-signed star wideout Kenny Golladay has already developed a solid connection with Jones. The Giants signed deep-ball threat John Ross earlier this offseason as well.