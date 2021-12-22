New York Giants Latest Roster Move Is Going Viral

Dozens of NFL roster transactions are performed every week, some of which don’t even get remembered until the players take the field on Sunday. But the New York Giants just made a low-impact roster move that everyone is taking notice of.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Giants have added Dwayne Johnson Jr. to their practice squad. Johnson is a safety in his first NFL season after spending the previous four years at San Diego State.

Of course, the overwhelming majority of NFL fans associate the name “Dwayne Johnson” with someone completely different. The Miami Hurricanes defender turned professional wrestler turned A-list actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But even though The Rock and Dwayne Jr. share the same, name they share no familial relationship. They’ve most likely never even met.

That hasn’t stopped countless Twitter fans from doing the exact same thing in the comments and retweets:

I feel like The Rock is a little past his prime for the NFL https://t.co/QKcCFlWjL2 pic.twitter.com/cXiZftXwzD — Your Best Friend's Black Friend (@IAmStatMatt) December 22, 2021

FINALLY! THE ROCK, HAS COME BACK, TO EAST RUTHERFORD! https://t.co/9O88HjVfiU — NY Sports AR (@NYSportsAR) December 22, 2021

Ironically, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson struggled to make a career in the NFL too. He had a two-month stint in the Canadian Football League after graduating from The U but decided to go into pro wrestling soon after. The rest is history.

Perhaps this Dwayne Johnson can succeed in the NFL where the more famous one struggled.

It would be pretty cool though if The Rock himself makes a tweet about this though. He is a Giants fan, after all.