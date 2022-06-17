New York Giants LB Reportedly Receives 2-Game Suspension

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 07: Helmets of the New York Giants rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on December 7, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New York Giants' depth at linebacker took a bit of a hit this Friday. It was officially announced that Justin Hilliard has been suspended for the first two games of the 2022 regular season.

Hilliard has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Despite this suspension, Hilliard will be eligible to participate in preseason practices and game.

Barring any setbacks, Hilliard should be allowed to suit up for the Giants' showdown with the Cowboys on Sept. 26.

After this suspension was announced, Hilliard explained his side to the story.

"I have been informed by the NFL that I tested positive for a banned diuretic - Spironolactone (Canrenone). After investigation, it became clear that I mistakenly took my partner's prescription medication instead of my own anti-inflammatory prescription," Hilliard wrote. I am well aware of the NFL's zero-tolerance policy, and I take full responsibility for having a banned substance in my body."

The 49ers signed Hilliard as an undrafted free agent back in 2021. The Giants claimed him off waivers on Sept. 1.

Hilliard will try to make an impact for the G-Men once he returns from his suspension.