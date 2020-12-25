New York Giants Make Contract Decision On Logan Ryan

While most NFL players are opening up Christmas presents with their families, New York Giants defensive back Logan Ryan got one of the best presents you can get.

On Thursday, Ryan announced that he has signed a contract extension with the Giants. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it’s a three-year, $31 million deal with $20 million guaranteed.

“A Christmas Morning we’ll never forget,” Ryan wrote. “The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY. Merry Christmas! #TheMostVersatile #TogetherBlue”

Ryan’s contract extension is well-deserved. He leads the team with three forced fumbles and is second on the Giants in tackles with 83. While he missed the Pro Bowl, he’s been a key contributor on a defense that ranks top 12 in the NFL.

A Christmas Morning we’ll never forget 🎁 The @giants and I just agreed to a new 3 year deal. IM HERE TO STAY😁‼️ Merry Christmas! #TheMostVersatile #TogetherBlue — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) December 25, 2020

Logan Ryan joined the Giants on a one-year, $5 million “prove-it” deal just before the start of the season. He had spent the previous seven years with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, mostly playing cornerback.

But Giants head coach Joe Judge signed him up to play safety, and Ryan has largely thrived in the position.

A lot of things need to go the Giants’ way in order for them to make the playoffs this year. But even if they don’t make the playoffs, it looks like they’ve got a star at safety for years to come.

Merry Christmas Logan Ryan!