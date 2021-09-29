New York Giants Make Decision On WR John Ross

While they still have multiple wide receivers dealing with injuries, the New York Giants did get wideout John Ross back at practice Wednesday.

Ross signed a one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but spent the first three weeks of the year on short-term IR while dealing with a hamstring issue. The team designated him to return today, and he is slated to practice this afternoon.

The Giants now have 21 days to add Ross to the active roster. How quickly they do so will likely depend on how the former first-round pick looks in practice, as well as the health of some of the team’s other receivers.

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard both left Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons with hamstring injuries. Their status for this week’s game in New Orleans is up in the air.

Ross played with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2017-20, catching 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns in 27 games. Injuries prevented the speedster from staying on the field with Cincy.

If and when Ross sees action with the Giants, his speed could be a spark to a lifeless offense, but that’s only assuming offensive coordinator Jason Garrett knows how to utilize it.