New York Giants Make Official Decision On QB Daniel Jones

It’s been a pretty brutal third season in the NFL for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, an injury he’s been battling isn’t going to make it any easier.

On Friday, the Giants officially ruled out Daniel Jones for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Jones has been dealing with a neck injury that he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles this past week.

But Jones still managed to post one of his better performances, completing 63.3-percent of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. The Giants won that game 13-7 for just their fourth win of the season.

Earlier in the week there was hope that Jones might be able to play on Sunday. He was a limited participant in practice and appeared to be progressing.

But that progress apparently wasn’t sufficient to risk sending him out against the Dolphins this week. Mike Glennon is now in line to start instead.

Daniel Jones is out for Sunday. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) December 3, 2021

Daniel Jones has shown some improvement for the New York Giants over last year’s brutal season. He’s completing a career-high 64.3-percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven picks this season.

But that growth still isn’t being reflected in wins for the Giants. Jones is just 12-25 as a starter heading into a key offseason for the Giants.

New York will have to decide in the offseason whether to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option or not. Jones’ future with the Giants could be decided by these final few games.

Needless to say, he can’t really afford to miss time in this crucial evaluation process.