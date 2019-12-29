The New York Giants will spend the final game of the season today honoring first responders, including fallen Jersey City Police Detective Joseph Seals.

Seals was one of several people killed in a brutal shootout in Jersey City on December 10. The 39-year-old father of five was also honored by the New Jersey Devils earlier this month.

As part of today’s ceremonies, the JCPD Honor Guard will serve as the pregame color guard while the New York City PAL Cops and Kids Chorus sings the national anthem.

Additionally, the New York City Police Department Marching Band will perform at halftime and nearly one thousand tickets for the game have been donated to first responders.

This is a very worthy gesture by the Giants as they close out a lackluster regular season. New York (4-11) will host the 8-7 Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET today.

Philly wraps up the NFC East with a win, but can still win the division with a loss, provided the Washington Redskins knock off the Dallas Cowboys.