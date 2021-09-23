New York Giants Player’s Injury Could Be Career Ending

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge had awful news to share about offensive lineman Nick Gates on Thursday afternoon.

Gates went down with a gruesome injury in the Giants’ crushing loss to the Washington Football Team a week ago. It was previously believed to be just season-ending. Turns out, it could be career-ending.

Judge told reporters on Thursday that Gates is still in a hospital and will have to undergo another procedure on his leg. The Giants are still unsure whether Gates will be able to play another down of football. The good news is that there’s still hope.

Judge is hopeful Gates will be able to return to the football field one day, but it’s not a given at this point in time.

“We’re confident he’ll be able to come back, but yes, it could be career-ending,” Judge said on Thursday.

This is absolutely awful news. Nick Gates worked almost harder than anyone to see the football field. It’s crushing that his injury might not just be season-ending, but has the potential to end his football career all together.

We’re sure Joe Judge will have more information to share later this week or potentially early next week. Gates will undergo another leg procedure today. We wish him all the best and hope that all goes well in his recovery.

The Giants, meanwhile, will try and win their first game of the season this Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons.