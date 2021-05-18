New York Giants Release Veteran Quarterback

The New York Giants quarterback room got a bit thinner earlier this afternoon as the organization opted to release a veteran back-up.

According to an official team release, the Giants waived Joe Webb on Tuesday. The decision to part ways with the 34-year-old came in order to clear a spot for recently claimed Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead.

Webb appeared in just two games on special teams for the Giants during the 2020 season after signing to the practice squad in December. He was promoted to the active roster for a short stint but ultimately never carved out a more permanent role for himself.

Although he’ll turn 35 during the 2021 regular season, Webb has proven to be one of the most unique players in the NFL. At the very least, he may be able to provide a quarterback-thin organization with depth and a veteran presence.

We have claimed RB Ryquell Armstead and waived QB Joe Webb

Webb entered the league in 2010 after the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the sixth round of that year’s NFL Draft. He immediately showed off his versatility, playing in five regular season games for the franchise during his rookie season as both a quarterback and a returner.

The former UAB product gained the most recognition for starting a playoff game for the Vikings in 2012. Unfortunately, he struggled and never threw another pass in Minnesota.

Since then, Webb has gone on to be a jack-of-all-trades. He became one of the primary kick returners for the Carolina Panthers before landing on the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans. Before his brief stint with the Giants, he spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad.

In his 11-year career, Webb has completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 888 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 326 yards and racked up 401 return yards.