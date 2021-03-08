New York Giants Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Free Agency

The New York Giants have made a roster move to clear cap space ahead of the upcoming free agency period.

The Giants have released wide receiver Cody Core. The move clears up $2 million in cap space ahead of free agency.

We have released WR Cody Core 📰: https://t.co/gOAlwo8fLY pic.twitter.com/BY1xL6Kfcb — New York Giants (@Giants) March 8, 2021

Core missed the entirety of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in August of 2020. In 2019, Core’s main contributions came on special teams, where he totaled six tackles.

The Giants will now have a bit more cap space to utilize in coming weeks.

Core, an Ole Miss alum, is entering his sixth year in the NFL. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he caught 30 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 35 games.

In 2019, Core signed with the New York Giants. He had three receptions for 28 yards in 16 game appearances that season. Core missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in an August practice.