New York Giants Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Free Agency

The New York Giants have made a roster move to clear cap space ahead of the upcoming free agency period.

The Giants have released wide receiver Cody Core. The move clears up $2 million in cap space ahead of free agency.

Core missed the entirety of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in August of 2020. In 2019, Core’s main contributions came on special teams, where he totaled six tackles.

The Giants will now have a bit more cap space to utilize in coming weeks.

“The New York Giants today released wide receiver Cody Core. Core, 26, missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice on Aug. 18,” the Giants announced on Monday. “He was placed on injured reserve the following day. In 2019, Core joined the Giants just prior to the start of the season and led them with eight special teams tackles (six solo). A wide receiver, Core also caught three passes for 28 yards, all vs. Buffalo in Sept. 15.”

Core, an Ole Miss alum, is entering his sixth year in the NFL. He spent the first three years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he caught 30 passes for 360 yards and one touchdown in 35 games.

In 2019, Core signed with the New York Giants. He had three receptions for 28 yards in 16 game appearances that season. Core missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in an August practice.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.