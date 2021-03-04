Earlier today, ESPN insider Dianna Russini hinted at multiple NFL players being released over the next week. She wasn’t kidding, as the New York Giants have reportedly cut a notable wide receiver.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Giants will release Golden Tate. There were two years remaining on his contract with the team, but they left an out in his contract specifically for this offseason.

This move will save the Giants roughly $6 million in cap space. On the flip side, cutting ties with Tate will leave them with an extra $4 million in dead money.

During the 2020 season, Tate had 35 receptions for 388 yards and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing year for the shifty wideout, as he ran into a few issues with the coaching staff.

Tate, 32, has proven over the years that he can play in a plethora of different systems. He’s been a playmaker for the Eagles, Giants, Lions and Seahawks since entering the NFL in 2010.

Although it didn’t work out with the Giants, there should be some teams interested in signing Tate.

The G-Men, meanwhile, have enough depth at wideout to overcome this loss. We know what they have in Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and the coaching staff might be expecting big things from Austin Mack or Dante Pettis next season. It’s also possible they add another weapon to their offense in the first round of the NFL Draft.