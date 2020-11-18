New York Giants Reportedly Fire Assistant Coach

On Wednesday morning, the New York Giants made an interesting decision within the team’s coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the Giants fired offensive line coach Matt Colombo. The now former Giants o-line coach came from Dallas with Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

The decision comes an an interesting time, when the Giants’ offensive line has been playing its best football. However, there might be an explanation for that recent success.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Joe Judge has been spending a lot of time helping out the offensive line. ” Coach Joe Judge has spent more time there in recent weeks, and bringing in another coach frees him back up,” he reported.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero first reported the news of Colombo’s firing.

The #Giants have fired offensive line coach Mark Colombo and are bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to replace him, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2020

New York hired longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo to replace Colombo as the offensive line coach.

Judge has experience with DeGuglielmo dating back to their time on the Patriots coaching staff. “Joe Judge worked in New England with DeGuglielmo, who has two Super Bowl rings and is considered one of the NFL’s best,” Pelissero noted.

In his first season as the team’s head coach, Judge has proven to the league – and Giants fans – that he has what it takes to be a successful head coach. While the Giants record doesn’t scream “success,” fans have to love what they’ve seen so far.