New York Giants Reportedly Signing 2020 First-Round Pick

The New York Giants offensive line remains a big problem for the team amid their 0-3 start. It’s gotten so bad that they’re adding a former first-round pick to try and help solve that puzzle.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson is signing a practice squad deal with the Giants. Wilson has been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.

Once an All-SEC tackle at Georgia, Wilson went No. 29 overall to the Tennessee Titans in the 2020 NFL Draft. But playing time was hard to come by in the pandemic-affected 2020 season, and a violation of team rules got him a suspension. He finished the season with just one appearance.

But in February, Wilson began expressing how frustrated he was with the Titans. He announced on Twitter that he would no longer play for the team, and weeks later, the team traded him to Miami.

Comeback? Ex-#Titans 1st-round OT Isaiah Wilson is back in the NFL, signing a practice squad deal with the #Giants, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. A high-end talent who battled off-the-field issues that led to a trade from TEN & release from #Dolphins, he gets another chance. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

Isaiah Wilson has also had some trouble with the law since joining the NFL last year. He was arrested for a DUI in September 2020, and was arrested for leading police on a 140-mph chase this past January.

It remains to be seen if he will even get an opportunity to flash the talent he showed at Georgia. But given the Giants’ current offensive line woes, there aren’t many better places to get that chance.

Will Isaiah Wilson play a game for the New York Giants this year?