The New York Giants lost a bit of running back depth this offseason, after Wayne Gallman signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Today, they added Ryquell Armstead, a young back who spent the start of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Armstead was a fifth-round pick by the team in 2019. In 16 games—and one start—he ran for 108 yards on 35 carries, and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he was one of the players most impacted by COVID-19 this past season.

Armstead was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list in early August. He was activated weeks later, but then added back on the list in early September. In late-October, it was announced that he would miss the entire 2020 season, after being hospitalized twice due to his reaction to the virus, including serious respiratory issues.

The Jaguars released Armstead on Monday. The team has stocked up at the running back position this offseason, adding first-round pick Travis Etienne in the NFL Draft and signing former Urban Meyer-coached Ohio State star Carlos Hyde, adding them to James Robinson, who had a breakout season in 2020.

The #Giants claimed former #Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2021

The biggest issue for the Giants’ backfield is getting Saquon Barkley healthy and on track. After back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons to start his NFL career, he was knocked out after just two games in 2020.

Gallman stepped up in a major way, rushing for 682 yards and six touchdowns, and averaging 4.6 yards per attempt in Barkley’s absence.

The New York Giants have also added some other interesting veterans at the position, including Devontae Booker and Corey Clement. This year is a vital one for Joe Judge‘s franchise, especially when it comes to quarterback Daniel Jones‘ development in year three. It makes sense that the team wants to ensure that he has as much support as possible in the run game.

