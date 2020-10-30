Giants Insider Shares Latest On Saquon Barkley’s Recovery

The Spun

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 this season. He’ll start his critical road to recovery on Friday.

Giants insider Ralph Vacchiano reports Barkley will undergo surgery today, 40 days since suffering the injury. Why the long wait? Each knee injury is different. Doctors most likely wanted Barkley’s knee swelling to go down before any surgery.

Following the surgery, Barkley will go through extensive rehab and then strength training to regain strength in his knee and leg. Of course, one important question remains: when will the Giants star back be able to return to the gridiron?

The New York Giants are hopeful Barkley can return by July of 2021, in time for preseason camp. We’ll have to wait and see how Barkley recovers following his surgery before any predictions regarding his return can be made.

This isn’t the priority at the moment, but Saquon Barkley and the Giants have to figure out if they have a future together. Some believe New York will move on from the Penn State alum rather than giving him a massive contract.

The Giants aren’t anywhere close to competing for the NFC East. Barkley’s a sensational talent, but that talent can’t overcome a bad offensive line and struggling quarterback.

For now, though, all Barkley and the Giants are worried about is getting him healthy before the 2021 season.

