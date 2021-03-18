The New York Giants Have Signed A Veteran NFL Quarterback

The New York Giants are bringing in a new veteran quarterback to backup Daniel Jones for what will be his vital third season. After having Colt McCoy in the quarterback room last year, the team is now signing Mike Glennon, former starter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Glennon spent his first three seasons with Tampa, starting a career high 13 games as a rookie in 2013. The Chicago Bears brought him in for the 2017 season, but after a 1-3 start, rookie first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky was inserted into the starting spot.

He’s bounced around since that brief stint with the Bears. In 2018, he appeared in two games for the Arizona Cardinals. The following year, he did the same for the Oakland Raiders. Last season, he started five games for the fledgling Jacksonville Jaguars, pushing his career record as a starter to 6-21. Often, head coaches value experience over just about everything else when it comes to finding a backup quarterback, and he does have a bit of that.

After word leaked out on Twitter that the Giants were set to bring Mike Glennon in, it was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The 31-year old former NC State star will play for his sixth career NFL franchises in as many years.

Your sources are reliable. #Giants are, in fact, signing Mike Glennon. https://t.co/00qghpQw5y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

For his career, Glennon has 6,235 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, with 25 interceptions. He has a career 4.4-percent touchdown rate, with 2.6-percent interceptions.

Daniel Jones made 14 starts last season for the New York Giants, going 5-9. He is 8-18 through two seasons as a starter. While he’s shown some serious flashes of ability, this could wind up being a make-or-break year for him, even with head coach Joe Judge throwing very public support behind him this offseason.

Glennon won’t be a real threat to take Jones’ spot this year, so he’ll have every opportunity to prove that he’s the Giants’ solution at quarterback in his third NFL season.

