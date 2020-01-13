NFL Analyst Gives 1 Head Coaching Hire “D” Grade

At least five NFL teams will field new head coaches for the 2020 season. The Panthers, Cowboys, Redskins, Browns and Giants have each hired a new coach in an attempt to turn things around.

There’s been plenty of mixed reviews regarding each new coaching hire. But the most questionable hire of them all revolves around Joe Judge.

The Giants were in need of a proven collegiate or professional coach with plenty of experience. But Judge doesn’t exactly fit that bill.

For that reason including a few others, NJ.com’s Joe Giglio has given the Giants’ new hire a ‘D’ grade. It’s by far the worst grade of the five given.

Joe Judge, Giants: D “Maybe this grade will turn out to be fodder for Old Takes Exposed in a few years. … But just because someone sounds like Coughlin doesn’t mean he is Coughlin 2.0,” Giglio said.

It’s impossible to truly predict how a team will perform with a new coach. But Giglio certainly doesn’t like the Giants’ trajectory with Judge at the helm.

Giglio’s harsh grade of New York’s hire is the worst he issued. The next lowest went all the way up to a ‘B’ grade, given to the Browns for their hiring of Kevin Stefanski.

There’s no way of currently knowing if the Giants made a good hire. But for now, it’s certainly a questionable decision by New York’s leadership.

You can view his full grades here.