NFL Analyst Predicts Team With Worst W-L Record This Season

We’ve seen a lot very similar predictions as far as division winners and Super Bowl matchups heading into the 2020 NFL season. But who do the analysts think will have the NFL’s worst record this coming year?

This past week, USA Today NFL analyst Nate Davis released his record predictions for the coming season. In a very interesting decision, Davis picked the New York Giants to have the worst record at 2-14.

Big Blue isn’t a team a lot of people have been talking about lately (not for anything good at least). The Giants head into 2020 with a new head coach in Joe Judge and with Daniel Jones in his sophomore season.

Despite breaking multiple rookie passing records last year, Jones could be due for a sophomore slump as Judge and his staff implement his new offense. His knack for turning the ball over might also be the team’s undoing.

But the Giants would probably have to be especially bad to only reel in two wins in 2020.

They have one of the easiest schedules in the league by strength of schedule, facing the Redskins twice along with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

A lot of things would have to go wrong for the Giants to be that bad in 2020.

Other teams projected to have similar records in USA Today’s prediction include the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-13), Chicago Bears (3-13) and Carolina Panthers (3-13).

Who do you think will have the NFL’s worst record in 2020?