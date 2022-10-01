NFL Announces Punishment For Giants Wideout Sterling Shepard

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This past Monday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys was a legitimate nightmare for New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

On the final possession for the G-Men, Shepard went down with a non-contact injury. It was later announced that he suffered a torn ACL.

Then, it was announced on Saturday that Shepard received a $10,609 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Shepard was penalized for coming off the bench and getting involved in a scuffle on the field.

Overall, Shepard suffered a torn ACL and received a fine from the NFL in the same week.

Shepard had 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown through the Giants' first three games.

The Giants placed Shepard on season-ending injured reserve. It's fair to wonder if we've seen the last of him in New York.

With Shepard out for the rest of the season, the Giants' receiving corps is seriously lacking proven commodities.