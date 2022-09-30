NFL Fans React To Giants' Wide Receiver Situation For This Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 11: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants looks on during warm ups ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's safe to say the New York Giants' receiving corps will be shorthanded this Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

For starters, Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney have also been ruled out. The former is dealing with a knee injury, whereas the latter is nursing a hamstring injury.

As a result, Richie James, David Sills V and Kenny Golladay are the only wide receivers on the Giants who are available for Week 4.

The reactions to this development are not surprising. NFL fans can't believe the Giants will go into battle with this receiving corps.

"Disgusting," a Giants fan tweeted.

"Wow, Bears will have a better receiver core for the first and probably last time this season," one fan said.

"Both teams might throw the ball 15 times combined," another fan wrote.

This weekend's game between the Bears and Giants will feature a heavy dose of running plays, that's for sure.

The Bears and Giants are both 2-1 heading into this Sunday's game.