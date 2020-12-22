The Spun

NFL Fans Are Stunned By 1 Surprising Pro Bowl Selection

New York Giants TE Evan Engram catching a touchdown pass.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants catches the ball for a two-point conversion during the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters were announced Monday evening, and one player’s selection elicited some strong reaction from fans and analysts alike.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was selected to the Pro Bowl in his fourth season. On paper, this honor doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Engram is a former first-round pick who has some Pro Bowl-caliber physical gifts, but his performance this season hasn’t exactly been spectacular. There have been some flashes of brilliance–like a 129-yard performance in a win over Cincinnati–but there have also been plenty of mishaps.

Engram has struggled to hang onto the ball, committing several key drops including one that cost his team a chance at victory in Philadelphia. It was a shock to many when they saw his name on the Pro Bowl roster.

Now, for some explanation into how Engram got selected. First, it has been a down year for tight ends in general, particularly in the NFC.

Engram is sixth in the entire NFL in receptions by a tight end, and has the third most catches by an NFC tight end behind Washington’s Logan Thomas and Detroit’s T.J. Hockenson, the other NFC Pro Bowl choice. He’s also second in the NFC at his position in receiving yards.

According to New York Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, it was Engram’s fellow players and opposing coaches who carried his Pro Bowl vote totals.

Without question, Evan Engram earning a Pro Bowl spot is a head-scratcher. However, at the end of the day, the game isn’t even being played this year due to COVID-19.

Even when it is played, it is nothing more than a glorified exhibition, so who gets to participate in it isn’t that big of a deal in the long run.


