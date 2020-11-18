The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Insiders Refutes Crazy Joe Judge Fight Report

Joe Judge at his introductory press conference as New York Giants head coach.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 09: Joe Judge talks to the media after he was introduced as the new head coach of the New York Giants during a news conference at MetLife Stadium on January 9, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

We now have multiple reports denying that New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and dismissed offensive line coach Marc Colombo got into a physical altercation today.

The Giants fired Colombo on Wednesday, replacing him with Dave DeGuglielmo. After the news broke, FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre reported that the first-year OL coach got into a fistfight with Judge and was subsequently fired.

“Punches thrown. I’m told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly,” McIntyre tweeted.

Not surprisingly, the Giants are denying this incident took place. Within minutes of McIntyre’s tweet going up, several media members who cover Big Blue were citing team sources calling the report false.

Now, we have multiple NFL insiders, including NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, giving their versions of what happened. Garafolo, a former Giants beat writer himself, says that Colombo did not react well to Judge’s decision to bring in DeGuglielmo as a consultant to work alongside him with the offensive line.

Because of this, Judge wound up firing Colombo and replacing him with DeGuglielmo instead.

Additionally, KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright claims that there was some sort of verbal argument between Judge and Colombo, but no punches were thrown.

It seems pretty clear that Joe Judge and Marc Colombo did get into it in some fashion. It’s the head coach’s prerogative to make the type of move Judge was proposing, but we’re not surprised that Colombo wasn’t fond of the idea of another coach coming in and infringing on his territory.

The two of them getting into a verbal altercation about the matter makes total sense. Fistfighting about it would be noteworthy, and right now, only one person is saying that’s what happened.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.