We now have multiple reports denying that New York Giants head coach Joe Judge and dismissed offensive line coach Marc Colombo got into a physical altercation today.

The Giants fired Colombo on Wednesday, replacing him with Dave DeGuglielmo. After the news broke, FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre reported that the first-year OL coach got into a fistfight with Judge and was subsequently fired.

“Punches thrown. I’m told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly,” McIntyre tweeted.

SCOOP: I'm told NY Giants coaches Joe Judge and Marc Colombo got into a fistfight this morning. Punches thrown. I'm told Colombo got the better of him, and Judge fired him instantly. https://t.co/O2DmYNnkmW — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 18, 2020

Not surprisingly, the Giants are denying this incident took place. Within minutes of McIntyre’s tweet going up, several media members who cover Big Blue were citing team sources calling the report false.

Now, we have multiple NFL insiders, including NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, giving their versions of what happened. Garafolo, a former Giants beat writer himself, says that Colombo did not react well to Judge’s decision to bring in DeGuglielmo as a consultant to work alongside him with the offensive line.

Because of this, Judge wound up firing Colombo and replacing him with DeGuglielmo instead.

The #Giants were planning to bring in Dave DeGuglielmo to work alongside Marc Colombo with the offensive line, sources say. Colombo's reaction to the news led to his dismissal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

Additionally, KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright claims that there was some sort of verbal argument between Judge and Colombo, but no punches were thrown.

The other story is more fun for Twitter, but a Giants assistant tells me it's total crap. They yelled. That's it. https://t.co/4gR4xFgWLh — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 18, 2020

It seems pretty clear that Joe Judge and Marc Colombo did get into it in some fashion. It’s the head coach’s prerogative to make the type of move Judge was proposing, but we’re not surprised that Colombo wasn’t fond of the idea of another coach coming in and infringing on his territory.

The two of them getting into a verbal altercation about the matter makes total sense. Fistfighting about it would be noteworthy, and right now, only one person is saying that’s what happened.