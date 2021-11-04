NFL Wide Receiver Getting Crushed For Henry Ruggs Tweet

New York Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney should have thought a little longer before hitting send on his tweet yesterday about former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders after his involvement in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning. The second-year wide receiver, who was reportedly driving 156 miles per hour right before the crash and had a BAC that was twice the legal limit, is facing charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm.

A 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog were killed in the wreck. Ruggs has unsurprisingly been destroyed in the court of public opinion for his recklessness and poor judgment, but Toney tried to offer some support last night.

“We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved,” Toney tweeted.

We young…..everybody make mistakes….y’all lookin at the situation like “this or that” kuz it ain’t y’all…having so much too say….he know he messed up don’t drag em for it……that’s goofy to me….just pray for the families involved 🙏🏽💯 — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) November 3, 2021

Well, even though Toney blocked people from commenting on his tweet, he’s getting crushed, and rightfully so. It doesn’t matter if Ruggs maliciously intended to harm someone; he was grossly irresponsible and it resulted in deadly consequences.

No one is “goofy” for ripping him for that.

Some of y’all youngins don’t believe in accountability is the problem! A person was killed b/c of a terrible decision 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/aQsLFGpJ8S — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 3, 2021

He killed Tina Tintor and a dog man at 156 MPH……while intoxicated. https://t.co/gAHnLPRR3L — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) November 4, 2021

Yet another sign that Kadarius Toney has a lot of growing up to do. https://t.co/sFUNemQYUZ — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) November 4, 2021

Head coach Joe Judge needs to discipline Toney. The young receiver is talking like he answers to no one. Someone lost their life. @PLeonardNYDN https://t.co/MbkaWKk5an — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) November 4, 2021

Maybe Kadarius Toney should take a break from tweeting. Just read what he wrote — The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) November 4, 2021

That’s just the criticism from around the NFL on Toney. Fans are dishing it out to him even more abundantly.

Giants head coach Joe Judge stuck up for Toney’s character today while also saying the first-year playmaker needs to be better about what he puts out onto social media.

Joe Judge on repeated social media issues with Kadarius Toney: "Kadarius is a very intelligent person … with what he tweeted out, I know where his heart was … I think it’s more about articulating our words … KT is a good dude. He really is. And he’s got a good heart." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 4, 2021

Now, Toney isn’t the only person to mention praying for both families involved or offering support for Ruggs. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Nick Saban, Ruggs’ college coach, did the same.

The major issue is Toney’s tweet is way too callous and dismissive of what Ruggs did. That’s why he has been under fire for it.