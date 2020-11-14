NFL Has Ruled On Jabrill Peppers’ Hit On Kyle Allen

The NFL has made a decision on a punishment for Jabrill Peppers’ hit on Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen this last Sunday.

Allen was on the receiving end of Peppers’ hit, which then resulted in an extremely gruesome injury. The New York Giants safety got to Allen in a hurry during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Allen tried to avoid the pressure before Peppers appeared to leg whip the Washington Football Team quarterback.

Peppers’ hit resulted in Allen suffering an extremely gruesome injury. The Washington Football Team quarterback’s ankle became caught under Peppers, and the rest doesn’t need much explanation. Allen will miss the rest of the season after undergoing season-ending ankle surgery.

The NFL has made a decision on whether or not it’ll punish Peppers for the hit. The league has chosen to fine Peppers $11,031 for the hit, per Michael Smith of Pro Football Talk.

“The NFL fined Peppers $11,031 for the hit, which was ruled unnecessary roughness,” via Pro Football Talk. “Peppers apologized afterward for the hit, which looked like a leg whip but which Peppers said was just an accident.”

The NFL doesn’t take these types of hits on quarterbacks lightly. The league has gone through extensive work to protect quarterbacks.

Jabrill Peppers is the latest to pay a heavy fine for what was deemed unnecessary roughness.

Defenders would be wise to avoid similar-looking hits in coming weeks.