NFL Insider Has Latest On Kyle Rudolph, New York Giants

The New York Giants recently hit a snag in their efforts to sign veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. But it appears that the situation has now been resolved.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rudolph has, in fact, signed his deal to join the Giants. The signing makes official a move that was announced last week.

Rudolph now joins the Giants on a two-year deal worth up to $14 million. He will presumably be the No. 2 tight end to Pro Bowler Evan Engram, who has dealt with injuries in the past.

Rudolph has spent all 10 of his previous NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him 43rd overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler with 453 receptions for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns in 140 games.

New #Giants TE Kyle Rudolph has, in fact, signed his deal, source said. So, it’s official. @MikeGarafolo had mentioned a possible snag yesterday, but the two sides moved forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Kyle Rudolph is the latest in a series of high-profile signings the Giants have made this offseason. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has been working hard to ensure the Giants reach the playoffs this year.

To that end, he’s brought on Rudolph, Pro Bowl wideout Kenny Golladay, speedster John Ross and running back Devontae Booker for the offense alone.

2021 could be a make-or-break season for Gettleman, as well as starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants went just 6-10 last year and looked like the worst team in the NFL for the first half of the season.

Will the moves the Giants made allow them to reach the playoffs in 2021?