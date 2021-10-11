NFL Insider Has Injury Update On Giants WR Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants had a number of big injuries over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys. While not quite as huge as losing Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, the loss of Kenny Golladay could loom large.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Golladay is expected to miss this week against the Rams with a knee injury. However, he made sure to note that it’s not a serious issue.

Golladay will likely miss one or two weeks – a big sigh of relief for the Giants. Given their current injury problems, that’s better than they were probably expecting.

Golladay was targeted three times but had no receptions before getting knocked out with his injury. He has 17 receptions for 282 yards on the season – leading the team.

#Giants WR Kenny Golladay is expected to miss this week with a knee injury, source said, but a major sigh of relief all around. The initial fear was that it was major… but should be just a week or two. Actual good injury luck for NYG. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Unfortunately, the New York Giants are now going to be without Golladay for at least a couple of weeks. And with the injuries they suffered over the weekend, they’re going to be hard-pressed to put up points.

The Giants lost Barkley, their star running back, early in the game. He suffered what appeared to be a serious-looking ankle injury.

Later on, New York lost Daniel Jones to a scary-looking concussion. Mike Glennon had to finish the game – and actually played pretty well in stretches.

But the Giants are still 1-4 and seem primed to miss the playoffs yet again.

Whether Kenny Golladay is healthy or not, this season is likely to get worse for them.