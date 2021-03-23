NFL Insider: “There’s A Snag” In Kyle Rudolph, Giants Deal

Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph then became a free agent, and the New York Giants swooped him up in a hurry.

The veteran tight end and the Giants agreed to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $14 million last week. The deal would become finalized once Rudolph completed his physical.

Unfortunately, there’s a reported “snag” that could cause an issue regarding Rudolph’s new deal with the Giants. New York is reportedly concerned with Rudolph’s foot and believe he may require surgery because of it.

“There’s a snag in the #Giants’ addition of TE Kyle Rudolph. Sources say the team’s medical staff is concerned with Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery,” wrote NFL insider Mike Garafolo, via Twitter. “The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed.”

Rudolph's contract with Giants hasn't been finalized just yet – it was simply agreed to. The contract would've become finalized upon completion of Rudolph's physical. It'll be interesting to see how the New York Giants move forward here.

Many have questioned the Giants’ decision to add Kyle Rudolph on such a lucrative deal. He’s 31 years old and has 10 years of NFL experience under his belt.

There’s now a chance the deal never becomes finalized. If Rudolph has to undergo surgery, the Giants probably wouldn’t want to give him the same contract they had agreed to.

We’ll have to wait and see how this develops, but there’s now serious reason to believe Rudolph won’t be playing for the Giants this season.