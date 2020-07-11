NFL Analyst Names League’s Most-Overpaid Player In 2020

Patrick Mahomes will become the highest paid professional athlete in history, with his new deal that exceeds $503 million. Given how incredible Mahomes has been early in his NFL career, even at around $45 million per year, there haven’t been too many insinuations that the price tag is too high.

In his first season as an NFL starter in 2018, he threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns, en route to winning the league MVP award. The next year, he and the Kansas City Chiefs took home the Super Bowl. If anyone is worth half a billion, it is Mahomes, who doesn’t turn 25 until this coming season.

Not every big NFL contract is good, or even appropriate value though. CBS Sports‘ John Breech ranked the 10 most overpaid players in the league right now. He had some scathing things to say about his No. 1 selection: New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder.

The Giants made Solder, a seven-year veteran with the New England Patriots before moving own to New York, the highest-paid tackle in league history in 2018. His $19.5 million cap hit this year is the biggest at the position, and yet the Giants opted to take a potential replacement for him with the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft, Andrew Thomas.

Top three most overpriced players in the NFL according to @johnbreech are all ex-Patriots https://t.co/ihJ8QRNgtx — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) July 9, 2020

“Solder has been so bad that he might actually go down as one of the free agent busts in NFL history,” Breech writes. “If you watched any highlights of the Giants from 2019, you may have noticed that Daniel Jones was almost always running for his life.”

Solder was blamed for 11 sacks last season, an eye-popping number for a player of his reputation, per Pro Football Focus. He could be total dead weight this season if Thomas takes his job.

As the tweet above states, he’s not the only ex-Patriot on the list. No. 2 is quarterback Jacoby Brissett, a $21.4 million player who will start the year as the Indianapolis Colts’ QB2 behind Philip Rivers. The former Tom Brady backup is followed by Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler, who hasn’t lived up to the five-year deal he got from the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

Brissett isn’t the only quarterback on the list. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff is still a major starter in the league, but he took a big step back last year, calling into question whether he’s worth the huge deal he got last September.

For the full Top 10, head to CBS Sports.