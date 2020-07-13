NFL Players Association Rep Sends A Warning To The League

The NFL has been pushing through the 2020 offseason but is coming very close to required dates for the season to start on time.

One NFL Players Association rep is making it clear that the players won’t tolerate being rushed in without adequate safety measures in place. This past week, New York Giants offensive tackle and NFLPA rep Nate Solder made the NFLPA’s stance clear.

“If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020,” he wrote. “It’s that simple.

This statement can pretty easily be interpreted as a pledge to strike or sit out. However, ProFootballTalk pointed out several days ago that a strike is almost impossible as it would potentially nullify the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

But Solder’s message could also be viewed as a prediction. Perhaps it will be the NFL that chooses to ax the season rather than put its players at risk and be liable for further spreading COVID-19.

In any event, the NFL is still going to go as far as they can with the season until they physically can’t anymore. There is simply too much money at stake for the league – and many players – to give up before reaching the starting line.

One way or another, we will see players put on their pads and helmets in the weeks to come. Hopefully that takes place under the safest conditions.