NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game.

The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).

Believe it or not, a fan who bought a hot dog at MetLife Stadium last Sunday found live maggots in the ketchup. No, we’re not kidding. There were live maggots in the ketchup.

Take a look.

@mr.h3nny You got some explaining to do @New York Giants maggots ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Here’s what the Giants’ concessionaire had to say about the unbelievably disgusting food horror story:

“We take the sanitation of our facilities extremely seriously. Upon learning well prior to kickoff Sunday that a single ketchup vessel had been compromised, we took immediate action and discarded the vessel and thoroughly inspected other condiment stations. As an additional precaution, we are sanitizing all condiment pumps and increasing the availability of single-serve condiment packets,” Delaware North, the concessionaire, told Giants Wire.

Beware, Giants fans. Check your ketchup before eating it if you attend a game this season.

The Giants’ next home game is on Sunday, Sept. 26 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tonight, they will take on the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football.