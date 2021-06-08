NFL World Pays Tribute To Longtime Coach Jim Fassel

Today the NFL world is mourning the loss of former New York Giants head coach and well-respected league assistant Jim Fassel.

Fassel, 71, passed away on Monday night of a reported heart attack. A former quarterback at Long Beach State and in the NFL, Fassel coached at the collegiate and professional levels from 1974-2012.

He had three stints as a head coach, most notably with the Giants from 1997-2003. Fassel went 58-53-1 with Big Blue, leading the team to three playoff berths, two NFC East titles and a trip to Super Bowl XXXV.

Fassel was also the head coach of the University of Utah (1985-89) and the UFL’s Las Vegas Locomotives (2009-12).

During his time in the NFL from 1991-2006, Fassel developed a reputation as a solid coach and an even better human being. Not surprisingly, tributes have been pouring in from around the league.

Very sad news: Jim Fassel has died. He was NFL Coach of the Year in 1997, and a good man. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) June 8, 2021

Sad news this morning: Former #NYGiants head coach Jim Fassel dies at 71 Famously known for his playoff guarantee in Giants' run to Super Bowl in 2000, Fassel's presence and effort in the aftermath of 9/11 was praised, and deservedly so: https://t.co/RwGVxH9upY via @northjersey pic.twitter.com/IMwuEyPe6z — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) June 8, 2021

One of the more underrated soundbites in NFL history—Jim Fassel guaranteeing his @Giants would make the playoffs. From there, they won 7 straight and made the Super Bowl. His coordinators that year? @SeanPayton and John Fox. RIP to a good man. pic.twitter.com/Ma55CWTATB — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 8, 2021

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of former Broncos Offensive Coordinator (1993-1994) Jim Fassel. Our hearts go out to the Fassel family. pic.twitter.com/6Ez54KdfjW — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 8, 2021

Sadness 😞

Jim Fassel drafted me & was my champion inside the Giants when everyone else was ready to give up on me.

He challenged me to excel at the small things, then allowed me run with the big ones.

He’d put his arm around me when I made mistakes, and trusted me to not make.. — Tiki Barber (@TikiBarber) June 8, 2021

As reported by @LATimesfarmer Jim Fassel has died. RIP to the first HC I can remember as a #Giants fan. I'll always remember his "pushing chips to the middle of the table" speech, hiring elite coordinators (Sean Payton, John Fox) and making the most of a middling QB situation. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) June 8, 2021

Statement from the Giants on the passing of Jim Fassel: pic.twitter.com/Emxdkk7PPk — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 8, 2021

Sending my condolences to the Fassel family as former Giants head coach Jim Fassel passes away at the age of 71. 🙏 — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 8, 2021

I had the good fortune of hosting the Las Vegas Locos weekly show with Jim Fassel. He was a wealth of knowledge, funny and kind to me. I'll always appreciate that opportunity and experience. RIP https://t.co/hn7nO0eESQ — Doug Kezirian (@DougESPN) June 8, 2021

Having watched the Fassel years with the Giants closely, I can say he did an overall quality job bringing the franchise out of the doldrums and into the new millennium.

Fassel led the Giants to one Super Bowl and coached several players who were eventually key contributors for the franchise’s Super Bowl XLII triumph.

Rest in peace, Coach.