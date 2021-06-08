NFL World Pays Tribute To Longtime Coach Jim Fassel

The Spun

Today the NFL world is mourning the loss of former New York Giants head coach and well-respected league assistant Jim Fassel.

Fassel, 71, passed away on Monday night of a reported heart attack. A former quarterback at Long Beach State and in the NFL, Fassel coached at the collegiate and professional levels from 1974-2012.

He had three stints as a head coach, most notably with the Giants from 1997-2003. Fassel went 58-53-1 with Big Blue, leading the team to three playoff berths, two NFC East titles and a trip to Super Bowl XXXV.

Fassel was also the head coach of the University of Utah (1985-89) and the UFL’s Las Vegas Locomotives (2009-12).

During his time in the NFL from 1991-2006, Fassel developed a reputation as a solid coach and an even better human being. Not surprisingly, tributes have been pouring in from around the league.

Having watched the Fassel years with the Giants closely, I can say he did an overall quality job bringing the franchise out of the doldrums and into the new millennium.

Fassel led the Giants to one Super Bowl and coached several players who were eventually key contributors for the franchise’s Super Bowl XLII triumph.

Rest in peace, Coach.


