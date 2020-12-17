The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Freddie Kitchens Play Calling News

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens in Week 1 loss.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Freddie Kitchens of the Cleveland Browns watches during the final minutes against the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Titans defeated the Browns 43-13. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Freddie Kitchens was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for one season. Sunday night, he’ll get a chance to defeat his old team.

The former Browns head coach is now the tight ends coach for the New York Giants. However, he’s getting a temporary promotion for this week’s game.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll be out for Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kitchens has since been elevated to offensive coordinator for this week’s game. He’ll call the plays against the Browns on Sunday night.

The NFL world is excited for the matchup.

Kitchens said earlier this week that he was happy to see the Browns having success.

“Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland,” Kitchens said when asked about the Browns’ success without him this season.

The Browns are coming off a brutal Monday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they remain in solid position for the playoffs.

Cleveland is 9-4 on the year heading into Sunday night’s game against the 5-8 New York Giants, who remain in the hunt for the NFC East crown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.


