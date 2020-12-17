NFL World Reacts To The Freddie Kitchens Play Calling News

Freddie Kitchens was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns for one season. Sunday night, he’ll get a chance to defeat his old team.

The former Browns head coach is now the tight ends coach for the New York Giants. However, he’s getting a temporary promotion for this week’s game.

New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He’ll be out for Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kitchens has since been elevated to offensive coordinator for this week’s game. He’ll call the plays against the Browns on Sunday night.

Giants OC Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19. Freddie Kitchens will call plays for the team on Sunday. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 17, 2020

The NFL world is excited for the matchup.

And so: Colt McCoy may end up starting against his former team, the #Browns, and Freddie Kitchens will call plays against them. A double #revengegame! https://t.co/0nhSWj7yYp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2020

Freddie Kitchens will call plays on Sunday against the Browns. #Giants FREDDIE KITCHENS: pic.twitter.com/7jveLkYe9t — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) December 17, 2020

So Freddie Kitchens calls plays against…the Browns. https://t.co/819PQRNDUJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2020

Kitchens said earlier this week that he was happy to see the Browns having success.

“Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland,” Kitchens said when asked about the Browns’ success without him this season.

Freddie Kitchens asked what it's like seeing the Browns' success. "Couldn’t be happier for the fans in Cleveland." Adds that no two teams, season are alike. Also was fairly complimentary of Odell Beckham. Say he catches a lot of flak for being himself. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 15, 2020

The Browns are coming off a brutal Monday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but they remain in solid position for the playoffs.

Cleveland is 9-4 on the year heading into Sunday night’s game against the 5-8 New York Giants, who remain in the hunt for the NFC East crown.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.