NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett News

Jason Garrett on the sidelines for the Giants.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett of the New York Giants looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Giants made it official moments ago. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been fired after 26 games with the organization.

Garrett’s job status seemed tenuous at best after last night’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Coming off a bye, the Giants’ offense looked as listless as ever, registering only 215 yards of total offense.

Head coach Joe Judge made some pointed remarks about the coaching staff and offensive performance in the postgame press conference. Now, Garrett is gone.

Under the leadership of the former longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach, the Giants’ offense scored just 42 touchdowns in 26 games. That’s the lowest total in the NFL since the start of last season.

Big Blue’s problems run much deeper than offensive coordinator, but no one around the NFL seems to be surprised that Garrett was fired.

Joe Judge will address the media at 4 p.m. ET today, as he typically does the day after games. We’ll see what he has to say about the decision to get rid of Garrett, as well as if it will be Freddie Kitchens calling plays moving forward.

The Giants (3-7) will be back in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

