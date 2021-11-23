NFL World Reacts To The Jason Garrett News

The New York Giants made it official moments ago. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been fired after 26 games with the organization.

Garrett’s job status seemed tenuous at best after last night’s 30-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Coming off a bye, the Giants’ offense looked as listless as ever, registering only 215 yards of total offense.

Head coach Joe Judge made some pointed remarks about the coaching staff and offensive performance in the postgame press conference. Now, Garrett is gone.

Under the leadership of the former longtime Dallas Cowboys head coach, the Giants’ offense scored just 42 touchdowns in 26 games. That’s the lowest total in the NFL since the start of last season.

Big Blue’s problems run much deeper than offensive coordinator, but no one around the NFL seems to be surprised that Garrett was fired.

Bottom line business. Nothing new. Produce or be replaced. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 23, 2021

I'll say this too—the Maras are very close with Jason Garrett. This move couldn't have been easy on them. And so pulling the trigger on it should put everyone else in the Giants building on notice. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 23, 2021

Fallout from last night for the 25th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL https://t.co/aSRgZUsBHL — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 23, 2021

The Giants fire OC Jason Garrett as @PLeonardNYDN said. Freddie Kitchens expected to call plays moving forward. Coach Joe Judge’s comments after Monday night’s loss were certainly telling. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 23, 2021

If Freddie Kitchens takes over as #Giants OC, it would be his second time serving as an interim in that role. In 2018, he improved the #Browns' offense in points and yards down the stretch and the team went 5-3 while he called plays. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2021

Judge didn't back him when asked after the game, so this comes as no surprise+offense has underachieved. https://t.co/bKV6T6nc8U — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 23, 2021

The Giants firing Jason Garrett is like an entire mall is on fire but they focused the hose on the Auntie Anne's pretzel shop. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 23, 2021

Now that Jason Garrett is gone, Freddie Kitchens is expected to takeover as the interim offensive coordinator for the rest of this season. That COULD be a good thing. More on what this means for the #Giants offense: https://t.co/vIkCV7i1n9 — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 23, 2021

Jason Garrett has been fired! #TogetherBlue — 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@lt4kicks) November 23, 2021

Joe Judge will address the media at 4 p.m. ET today, as he typically does the day after games. We’ll see what he has to say about the decision to get rid of Garrett, as well as if it will be Freddie Kitchens calling plays moving forward.

The Giants (3-7) will be back in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.